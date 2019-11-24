Ryan Tannehill in line to earn major incentive bonuses amid excellent season, then cash in big in free agency

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill began this season on the bench but has quickly put himself in position to earn millions in incentives this season and potentially cash in big as a free agent in 2020. He is thriving since his trade from the Dolphins, with some close to him believing the change of scenery has boosted his confidence and energy, leading to the quarterback playing the best football of his career.

Tannehill, who struggled amid the expectations of being the eighth overall pick in Miami in 2012 and was a pawn at times in clashes between Dolphins coaches and management, was dealt to the Titans in May, along with a sixth-round pick, in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick. He was added to push former top pick Marcus Mariota but emerged as the starter last month and has been one of the most productive passers in the NFL since, going 3-1 to get the Titans back in the playoff hunt.

Since taking over a starter in Week 7 he ranks fourth in the NFL in completion percentage (70%), fourth in yards per attempt (8.48), third in touchdown percentage (6.7%) and fifth in QB rating (107.5). He has expanded the Titans offense to include significantly more deep shots than it had under Mariota, and is using the entire field while also making plays with his legs, always a strength.

Tannehill restructured his deal as part of the trade, making $1.875 million guaranteed, but is in line to more than double that in incentives. He would earn $1 million if his keeps his rating above 96.0 (on a sliding scale starting at $250,000 for a 92.8 rating). He has thrown for 1,017 yards in four games, with six games left to play; he would get $500,000 for reaching 2,250 yards, $750,000 for 2,750 yards and $1 million for 3,000 yards or more. He has touchdown incentives that would kick in at 18 (he has 10 so far).

Tannehill is earning rave reviews within the Titans organization, and the team is expected to make attempts to retain him should he continue this level of play, although sources said no conversations have taken place yet. Other teams are taking notice as well. The Chargers and Saints (had Teddy Bridgewater signed with Miami instead of returning there) were contemplating dealing for Tannehill in the spring, sources said, though the opportunities in Tennessee at the time were preferable.

Scouts have been raving about his work since taking over. At a time when other veteran quarterbacks who are pending free agents or trade chips in 2020 have struggled (Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco, Eli Manning, Jameis Winston, Mariota), Tannehill is positioning himself to be one of the more intriguing quarterback options on the market next season.