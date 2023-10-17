Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sustained a high-ankle sprain during the second half of Tennessee's London loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that the injury is similar to the one he dealt with for the vast majority of the 2022 season, when he was sidelined for five games. Last year, Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Week 7 and missed the Titans' next two games. He re-aggravated the injury in Week 15 and missed the following game before being placed on injured reserve.

Vrabel added that the Titans will make a determination on Tannehill's status moving forward following the team's bye week. Vrabel did not indicate whether Malik Willis or second-round rookie Will Levis would start in place of Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 62.0 YDs 1128 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

Tannehill was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Willis replaced Tannehill under center before the Titans ultimately fell, 24-16. Tannehill was injured after being hit on back-to-back plays early in the third quarter. He was seen limping in between plays, but initially remained in the game. However, he left the sideline in the fourth quarter on a cart.

Tannehill completed 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards and one interception. Willis, on the other hand, completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards and figures to be the starter moving forward if Tannehill were to miss time. That is, unless the Titans want to see what Levis is capable of.