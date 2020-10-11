Ryan Tannehill's last NFL play came out of the "victory formation" at the end of the Titans' Week 3 win over the Vikings. Since that game, however, Tannehill's team has been hit hard by COVID-19, as about 24 players/personnel members have tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks. The Titans, whose Week 5 game against the Titans had been postponed to Tuesday, were forced to close down their facility again on Saturday after another player tested positive for the virus. The Titans' Week 4 game against the Steelers has already been rescheduled for Week 7.

Tannehill, whose play prior to the COVID outbreak helped the Titans get off to a 3-0 start, recently described what he and his teammates are going through, particularly as it relates to daily testing. Tannehill said the ongoing situation has reminded him and his teammates that the virus can still spread, even with daily testing.

"It was a roller coaster for sure," Tannehill said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. "Definitely the fact that we had guys with no symptoms testing positive and we had guys with full blown symptoms getting consecutive negative tests on multiple days was really eye-opening. Just the fact of we really don't know. So, we have to treat everyone as if they have the virus.

"Unfortunately, [we have] really probably lost some faith in the testing system just through everything we've been through over the past week and a half, but we said that from the beginning [and what] we've been through over the past week and a half ... testing is not going to prevent the virus from being spread. It's the way we handle ourselves with all the protocols and [how we] handle ourselves outside the building as well. So it's been a roller coaster, for sure."

The NFL and NFLPA are conducting an investigation into whether or not the Titans have violated COIVD-19 protocols. Last week, images surfaced of Titans players, including Tannehill, working out together outside of the team's facility after the Titans were forced to close their facility. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked to address the infestation during his virtual meeting with media members on Saturday.

"With all questions that are going to relate to the review, we've been completely transparent with the NFL, with the NFLPA, during this entire process, and we're going to wait for their summary before commenting further on any of those discussions," Vrabel said, via the Nashville Tennessean. "The league and the players' association have spoken to every (Titans) coach and every player and we're very confident in the way that we've handled that. "

The Titans are not the only team that has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Patriots, who have also had several more positive cases following quarterback Cam Newton's positive test result last Saturday, had had Monday's game against the Dolphins postponed by the NFL on Sunday morning.