Ryan Tannehill says he'd like to return to Titans: 'I feel like we're heading in the right direction'

Ryan Tannehill doesn't know what the future holds when it comes to his next contract. Despite a huge offseason ahead, Tannehill isn't even close to ruling out the Tennessee Titans for his services in free agency.

If all goes according to plan, Tannehill will be back with the Titans for 2020 and beyond.

"I'd like for things to line up and I'd like to be back (in Tennessee) if it all gets worked out, but you never know what is going to happen," Tannehill said, via the Titans website. "So you have to try and mentally prepare for that as well, what else can happen. We'll just have to see. But hopefully we can get things worked out and keep building on what we did this year.

"I do know I love the (Titans) organization, I love the team, I love the guys on the team, and I love the tone coach (Mike) Vrabel sets, and the vision that he has. I feel like we're headed in the right direction."

Tannehill will be an unrestricted free agent come March and is coming off a career resurgence with the Titans, making them one of the hottest teams in the AFC and taking them to the conference title game. Tannehill completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,742 yards, 22 TD and 6 INT in 10 starts for Tennessee, which went 7-3 in those games. He led the league in yards per attempt (9.6), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (10.2), yards per completion (13.6) and passer rating (117.5).

If Tennessee can't reach a long term deal with Tannehill, it can place the franchise or transition tag on him. Per Over the Cap, Tennessee has a projected $53.9 million in available salary cap space this offseason. Reaching a deal with Tannehill normally wouldn't be a problem, but the quarterback class is loaded in free agency with names like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott set to hit the open market.

The Titans may have to get into a bidding war for Tannehill.

"There is stress involved – you never know what is going to happen," Tannehill said. "A lot of things have to happen to get it nailed down. If it doesn't happen then I'll head to free agency and we'll see what happens there. Who knows what is out there on the horizon? I'll just try not to stress out about it and believe that it will work out the way it is supposed to and try and make the best decisions along the way."