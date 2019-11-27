Ryan Tannehill setting himself up for another big contract, agent says he 'loves' Nashville, Titans

Ryan Tannehill has saved the Tennessee Titans season, and may be in line to be the team's quarterback of the future. Tannehill has been one of the league's best quarterbacks since being named the starter for Tennessee five games ago, giving himself an opportunity for another big contract at 31 years old.

While Tannehill has inserted his name among the top free agent quarterbacks this offseason, his agent has implied Tannehill could just extend his stay in Nashville a while longer.

"(Tannehill) is not a guy who's going to come in here, light it up and then look for the next great thing," Tannehill's agent Pat Dye told John Glennon of The Athletic. "They love Nashville, they love the team and they love the organization. It's been fun for them."

The Titans took a chance on Tannehill by parting ways with a 2019 sixth-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick in exchange for the quarterback and a 2019 sixth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins. Tannehill entered the season as the backup quarterback to former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota, but was named the starting quarterback in Week 7. The Titans have gone 4-1 in Tannehill's starts with the quarterback completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,276 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 111.4 passer rating, which is the second-highest in the NFL.

Tennessee has averaged 29.4 points and 384.4 yards per game in Tannehill's five starts, eclipsing over 400 yards in three of those games. The Titans have averaged 222 rushing yards over the last two games, a result of Tannehill spreading out the offense with his arm.

The Titans are 6-5 and tied for the final wild card playoff spot in the AFC, but also sit one game behind the Houston Texans for the AFC South title ... a team they play twice in the final three weeks. Tennessee's final five games are against teams with winning records, which could determine how much money Tannehill could get in the offseason.

If he plays well, the offers will come. The first choice seems to be Tennessee, but Dye won't hold his client hostage to one team ... especially if the Titans don't reward him with a long-term deal.

"Ryan loves it there. He's winning. He's being successful," Dye said. "I have no doubt he'd be thrilled to stay there. But he probably wouldn't turn down three or four other teams that are offering (high)-dollar guarantees in order to stay and do the bridgework."