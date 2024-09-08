Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't land with a team during free agency and is being patient in finding his next landing spot. The veteran finds himself without a squad after 12 years as a starter.

Tannehill says teams have contacted him, but unless everything he wants is lined up, the 36-year-old does not plan to sign. He is after a playoff level team in need of a quarterback, with a solid offensive line and stars on offense, per NFL.com.

The former Comeback Player of the Year is staying ready for that potential next opportunity by throwing to local receivers, according to the report.

"Maybe a guy goes down and a team gives me a call, you never know what's going to happen, right?" Tannehill said on The Athletic's "Scoop City" in July. "So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call. I'm enjoying where I'm at… where my family, life is. You know, if something comes up, then fantastic. I'll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not purely just waiting on that."

Just two games into the 2024 NFL season and we already have a scenario where a starting quarterback has gone down. Packers' Jordan Love avoided significant injury on Friday, but is expected to miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain suffered at the end of Friday's game against the Eagles.

The Packers currently have Malik Willis, who was with Tannehill on the Titans for two seasons, and Sean Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick. It is not clear who Green Bay will go with yet.

The Packers do give Tannehill some of what he's looking for, as a team with playoff potential and offensive weapons.

Tannehill is a top free agent option and has that experience that Willis and Clifford lack. In 151 starts, Tannehill has an 81-70 record with 34,881 yards, 216 touchdowns and 115 interceptions.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins, before joining the Titans.