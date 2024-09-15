Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson added three more sacks to his stat line and did so all in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Hutchinson sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield three times for a loss of 28 yards, with the third-year player accounting for all the team's sacks so far.

The Pro Bowler had 22 career sacks heading into the game, with one last week.

Sack No. 1 of the day came at a crucial time for the Lions defense. The Bucs were in the red zone and faced a third-and-goal, but had no answer for Hutchinson, who found a hole and ran towards Mayfield, who ended up fumbling the ball. The Bucs recovered and were forced to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown.

The second sack of the day came on a second-and-11 situation and sent the Buccaneers back in their own territory. If you're keeping track, that's two sacks in the first five minutes of play.

Hutchinson completed the hat trick with a takedown on third down.

This marks the the third three-sack game of the former first rounder's career, which is tied for the third-most in franchise history. He is only the fourth player since 1994 to record three sacks in the first quarter of an NFL game. Chandler Jones, Chris Clemons and Simeon Rice are the other three in this exclusive group.

Hutchinson joined the Lions in 2022 as the No. 2 overall pick and has been a difference-maker each year. Entering Sunday, he had 108 career tackles with 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.