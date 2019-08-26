Saints activate pass rusher Sheldon Rankins from PUP list ahead of schedule
It's still undetermined if Rankins will be ready for Week 1, but he just took a big step in that direction
Some defensive firepower has returned to practice for the New Orleans Saints.
The team was hoping it would at least have a shot at beginning the regular season with Sheldon Rankins in the mix, after losing the 25-year-old defensive tackle to a torn Achilles in January. Rankins underwent surgery to repair the injury and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, as he worked his way back to health. With the regular season opener just two weeks away, the former first-round pick received great news, and has reportedly passed his physical -- per the official NFL transaction wire -- and was subsequently be activated from the PUP list.
He returned to practice on Monday.
This does put the former first-round pick on pace for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but it's not yet written in stone.
The Saints are all smiles after seeing how quickly Rankins has progressed following his injury. For comparison, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was activated from the PUP list by the Denver Broncos in mid-August, only days ahead of Rankins -- who suffered the same torn Achilles six weeks after Sanders. New Orleans will continue to bring Rankins along in deliberate fashion, though, as to not create any unnecessary setbacks. It's a wise move considering what he meant to the team in a breakout 2018 campaign, and what his potential is for this coming season. Rankins delivered eight sacks last year, and that was the second-most on the team behind All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan.
Rankins and Jordan combined to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, and hope to equal or better their success in 2019.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys' Cooper 'on track' for Week 1
There's been improvement with the foot injury to Cooper, but the team is still monitoring the...
-
Top Picks: Luck hot takes, MLB bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Pro Bowl QB rips Luck retiring
Steve Beuerlein wishes Andrew Luck went about it differently
-
Five bold Broncos predictions for 2019
Winning their division will a leviathan task, but don't count the Broncos out just yet
-
Luck shocker shakes up AFC South odds
The Colts are no longer the favorites to win the division
-
Bill Belichick respects Luck's decision
Belichick also didn't see it coming