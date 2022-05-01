The Saints hosted Tyrann Mathieu on a free-agent visit before the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, with the draft complete, the team is expected to resume its pursuit of the Pro Bowl safety, according to ESPN. New Orleans saw both of its starting safeties depart this offseason, with Malcolm Jenkins retiring and Marcus Williams joining the Ravens. After failing to add to the position over the weekend, they figure to make an even more "aggressive push" to land the former Chiefs standout.

Mathieu, 29, has had a quiet market since hitting free agency in March. His only known visit came with the Saints in April, though the Eagles also met with him virtually. The four-time All-Pro is arguably the top veteran still available, serving as one of the steadiest play-makers on the Chiefs' defense over the last three seasons. Born and raised in New Orleans, he'd immediately slot in as a starter if the Saints close a deal, albeit perhaps at a lesser salary than he envisioned after testing the market.

Mathieu has missed just one game in the last five years, but he'll turn 30 this May and may have been seeking to remain at the top of the safety market at the start of free agency. He averaged $14 million per year on his last deal with the Chiefs.