The New Orleans Saints aren't going anywhere. On Thursday, the Saints announced that they had signed a 10-year lease extension to continue to play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans through 2035.

The Saints have been playing in the Superdome since 1975, and team owner Gayle Benson revealed that she had been working on this deal with the city for quite some time.

"Discussions about this agreement have spanned two administrations, a global pandemic and Hurricane Ida," Benson said, via the Saints' official website. "I am totally happy that we will be sending a signed copy of this agreement to the NFL for their approval.

"We have entered into numerous negotiations with the state, for as far back as I can recall. And each time, a better partnership has been formed with a clearer vision for mutual success for both the state and the team. But more importantly, for our fans. And I am convinced that today, this is the case."

New Orleans hosted the most recent Super Bowl (LIX), where Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. New Orleans has hosted 11 Super Bowls, and Benson is set on hosting another one as soon as possible.

"This past February proved what we can do when we all work together," Benson said. "Our ability to secure another Super Bowl has been somewhat compressed, but I am not deterred.

"Once the NFL approves this lease extension – which I know they will – we will then be allowed to petition the NFL to bid on future Super Bowls. I explained to [commissioner Roger Goodell] that we would, in fact, be back in his office making our best case to host another Super Bowl in the very near future, once this extension was signed."

The Saints franchise was established in 1966, and started off playing at Tulane Stadium until 1975. New Orleans has won one Super Bowl championship, which came in the 2009 season, in which Drew Brees defeated Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts, 31-17.