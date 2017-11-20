Saints' Alex Okafor reportedly out for the season with a torn Achilles

Alex Okafor, one of the Saints' key offseason free agent signings, will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Okafor has been a key contributor lining up opposite Cameron Jordan for New Orleans, and he was a big part of its defensive resurgence. He had 4.5 sacks as a pass rusher and was on the field for 77 percent of defensive snaps.

#Saints pass-rusher Alex Okafor, one of their top free agent signings and in the midst of breaking out, is out for the season with a torn Achilles, sources say. He’s helped that defense’s epic turnaround. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2017

Okafor played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Saints on a one-year, $3 million deal. The injury will also lose him some money, as The Advocate's Nick Underhill reports that Okafor was approaching some of the incentives listed in the one-year contract.

Okafor was knocking on the door of some incentives. He played the 77% of the snaps so far and had 4.5 sacks.

Incentives would have been:

Playing time: $200K at 55% of the snaps or $500K at 65%.

Sacks: $200K at 6 or $300K at 7.5 or $500K at 9. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 20, 2017

Six sacks was more than attainable, while the escalators of 7.5 or nine sacks would have been far more difficult to reach. For the Saints, the question now becomes how to address the hit to their pass rush. Jordan finally having help on the other side has helped his already high level of play, and Hau'oli Kikaha and Trey Hendrickson will see more snaps. Rookie Al-Quadin Muhammad may finally start to see the field as well.

In free agency, Mario Williams is a name that may get some run, although his asking price would be a key factor. Okafor leaves a defense ranked 13th in the league in total defense (326.7 yards per game) and ninth in points per game (19.6). The Saints also lost Marshon Lattimore for the game against the Redskins after he rolled his ankle, although he and Kenny Vaccaro, who missed the last two weeks with a groin injury, are both expected to play next week against the Rams.