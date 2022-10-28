Alvin Kamara made it known on Friday he wasn't interested in leaving the New Orleans Saints -- and the team that made the rounds on social media being linked to him isn't pursuing the star running back either. Rumors spread on social media the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to trade for Kamara ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but Pro Football Talk reported that's not the case.

Kamara also set the record straight himself in a deleted tweet:

"Lol wasn't interested in goin' nowhere. Y'all be bored just typin."

Kamara has 77 carries for 351 yards and zero touchdowns on the season, along with 24 catches for 191 yards and no scores in five games. Since returning from injury, Kamara has 429 yards from scrimmage in three games -- topping 100 scrimmage yards in each game. The Saints running back could be facing NFL discipline next season for a brawl that occurred during the offseason, as he was arrested for battery that resulted in alleged substantial bodily harm.

Even if the Saints were trying to deal Kamara, his contract is substantial. He has a cap number of $16.093 million in 2023 and $16.893 million in 2024. Kamara also has a cap number of $27.093 million in 2025, but any team that acquires him can get out of the contract by the 2024 offseason.

Kamara, who is in his sixth season, has 4,589 rushing yards in his career, along with 3,454 receiving yards. He has 8,043 yards from scrimmage and 60 touchdowns -- and is the first player in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. Kamara is also the first player in Saints history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons.

Even with the trade deadline craziness, it doesn't appear Kamara will be moved -- nor does he want to play for another team.