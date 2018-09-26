Saints' Alvin Kamara doesn't even come close on half-court shot at Drake concert in New Orleans
That basketball court isn't even full size!
Alvin Kamara is an unbelievable football player. Last year's Rookie of the Year is leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 430 so far in 2018. That's about a third of the 2-1 Saints' total offense. Alvin Kamara is not, however, a great basketball player. He showed that at Monday's Drake's concert at the Smoothie King Center.
When Kamara was brought on to try to sink a half-court shot to win some merch for a fan on a stage in the shape of a basketball court (no it wasn't regulation, yes Drake concerts have crazy production value), he launched the ball right over the backboard. Maybe he thought the court was actually full-size so he put something extra on it. He's unveiled hidden talents in the past, so it's almost surprising he didn't bury the shot.
You can take a look at the botched shot here, via Chris Hagan of Fox 8 NOLA. There is some language (this is a Drake concert, after all).
Even Drake, who has never met a celebrity he doesn't support, seemed taken aback by the shot. His immediate response: "S---." The fan, however, still got a free OVO (Drake's label) jersey.
It doesn't seem likely that Kamara is going to get an offer from the Pelicans any time soon, but luckily the 23-year-old running back should have plenty of time in the NFL. Kamara has become an instrumental part of the Saints offense, and he and Michael Thomas have become the first players Drew Brees looks for when he drops back.
