Alvin Kamara had a pretty good Wednesday for multiple reasons. Not only did the Saints running back get a two-year contract extension, but New Orleans-based brewery, Abita Brewing Company, also offered him free beer for life.

On Wednesday, the Saints announced that Kamara signed a two-year extension worth $24.5 million that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2026 season. Kamara has spent his entire career with the Saints, and this extension is a step toward him retiring in black-and-gold. Kamara said during a press conference on Wednesday how much the city has done for him and the loyalty New Orleans and the Saints have shown him.

After that news broke, Abita tweeted that it wanted to reward Kamara for his loyalty with free beer for life. It didn't take long for Kamara to respond and accept that generous offer.

According to the National Institute of Health, the average male has around four drinks per week, which comes out to 208 drinks per year. Using the average life expectancy for U.S. males, 78, the 29-year-old Kamara will consume around 10,192 more drinks in his lifetime. Going off the rough price of $12 for a six-pack of Abita's Andygator, that means this free beer for life deal is worth roughly $20,384 for Kamara.

That may not be $24.5 million, but it's a nice cherry on top for the local legend.

With contract negotiations behind him and a lifetime of free beer ahead of him, Kamara will turn his focus to getting the Saints back on track. New Orleans has lost five straight games, and it will once again lean heavily on Kamara as it faces the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.