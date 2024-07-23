A month after skipping the end of mandatory minicamp for what his agent called a contract-related issue, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported Tuesday for the start of training camp.

Kamara, 28, has two seasons left on a five-year contract extension he signed in 2020 and remains one of the NFL's highest-paid at his position, but there isn't much guaranteed money left on his deal. The Saints, for example, could release the Pro Bowler after 2024 and save close to $19 million, per Over the Cap.

Despite Kamara reporting to camp, the two sides don't appear close to a new deal, NFL Media reports.

For now, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year is due $18.5 million in 2024, and still averages more per-year earnings than any running back except for San Francisco 49ers centerpiece Christian McCaffrey. The latter just signed a new contract this offseason that makes him the top earner at the position.

Kamara has been one of the league's most dynamic dual threats when healthy, securing at least 80 receptions in each of his first four seasons. He's missed multiple games due to injury or suspension in four of the last five years, however, and averaged a career-low 3.9 yards per carry in 2023.