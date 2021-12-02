The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for an exciting NFC matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football," but they will reportedly be without several important players. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Saints will not have star running back Alvin Kamara or offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead due to knee injuries.

All three players were listed as questionable for the matchup, and it looked like Kamara was on the right track to return to the field, as he was a limited participant in practice all week. Armstead and Ramczyk looked like longer shots to play, as they had missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The Saints have also already ruled out linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder).

The Saints are on a four-game losing streak, and Kamara's absence has been a big factor in that. The All-Pro back has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and isn't quite ready to return just yet. He's the main playmaker in Sean Payton's offense, as he has rushed for 530 yards and three touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns in eight games played.

New Orleans is also making a change at quarterback this week, as Taysom Hill will replace Trevor Siemian under center. Without Kamara, Ramczyk and Armstead, however, his life won't be easy.