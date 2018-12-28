Saints announce Teddy Bridgewater will start in Week 17 with No. 1 seed secured

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs secured, the New Orleans Saints will start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Sean Payton announced Friday.

Longtime starter Drew Brees may have had a chance to reinsert himself in the 2018 MVP conversation, not to mention record a 13th-straight 4,000-yard season, by opening Sunday's Week 17 contest. But Payton confirmed that his biggest names will rest against the Panthers in preparation for the playoffs, assuring Bridgewater his first NFL start since January 2016.

Acquired from the New York Jets along with a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a third-rounder in August, Bridgewater has attempted just one pass for the Saints up to this point behind Brees and utility-man No. 2 Taysom Hill. Before arriving in New Orleans, he opened eyes in Jets training camp while competing with rookie Sam Darnold after signing a one-year deal in New York. But Bridgewater is perhaps best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings, who made him a first-round pick in 2014 and saw him make the Pro Bowl in 2015 before a torn ACL and knee dislocation sidelined him for all but one game from 2016-2017.

Still just 26, Bridgewater's last start came in the Vikings' 10-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2015 season.

This Sunday figures to be his best opportunity since the 2018 preseason to prove himself before 2019 free agency, when his contract with the Saints is set to expire.