Saints assistant GM: 'Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime'
The Saints are confident they can turn Winston's career around
On Monday, reports surfaced indicating that the New Orleans Saints were closing in on a deal with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and reigning passing yardage leader Jameis Winston. It certainly is an interesting fit -- as the Saints still have the NFL's all-time leading passer in Drew Brees, someone they are very confident in behind him in Taysom Hill and they even traded back into the third day of the draft to select another quarterback!
The Saints are clearly going all-in this season -- and Sean Payton believes having multiple capable quarterbacks on the roster is key to capturing a Lombardi trophy. It certainly helped them last season. When Brees went down with a hand injury in the second game of the 2019 season, Teddy Bridgewater stepped in and went 5-0 as a starter -- which eventually helped the Saints finish with a 13-3 record. Bridgewater has long been considered one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, but he was able to capitalize this offseason with a new contract from the Carolina Panthers.
While Winston hasn't technically put pen to paper yet, Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland basically confirmed he will soon during a recent radio appearance on the Matt Mosley show. Ireland says that Winston will have a chance to turn his career around -- even if he's with the Saints for just one season -- because of the great mentors he will have around him.
"[Brees] is an incredible leader, he's an incredible studier of the game how he breaks down his opponents," Ireland said, via NOLA.com. "And then you throw in [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael, [quarterbacks coach] Joe Lombardi and Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball, those creative minds -- Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime."
Those comments are interesting concerning Winston is leaving Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians -- who is considered the "quarterback whisperer." But maybe Ireland has a point.
Winston led the NFL in passing yards with 5,109, came in second with 33 passing touchdowns but also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. There's no doubt that Winston has an issue with turnovers -- they have plagued him throughout his five years in the NFL. If he can cut that number down -- and it's a big "if" -- Winston could end up being a very good player in this league. There's no denying that he has potential.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants place UFA tender on Golden
We haven't seen this tactic used in three years
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
Expanded season why Eagles took Hurts?
The NFL going to a 17-game regular season apparently had an impact on the Eagles selecting...
-
Giants offseason: Rumors, reports, more
New York is looking to turn over a new leaf with first-year head coach Joe Judge, and it all...
-
Redskins exercise option on Allen
When healthy, Allen has been a monster for Washington
-
Report: Texans cut safety Tashaun Gipson
Bill O'Brien had all but telegraphed Gipson's release after the 2020 draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game