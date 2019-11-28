Saints at Falcons odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for NFL Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Thursday begins with one divisinonal rematch and ends with another, as the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons battle for the second time in the month of November. In their first meeting, Atlanta was finally able to find its footing coming out of the bye, stunning the Saints with a 26-9 win in New Orleans. Drew Brees' offense will be looking to return the favor as they chase the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free), but you're here because you want to know which team is going to cover in this matchup. You can find all our expert picks for the game below.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 13 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 13 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson broke this game down with Will Brinson on Wednesday's Pick Six podcast. You can listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

Saints at Falcons

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Open: Saints -6.5, O/U 50



Saints -6.5, O/U 50 Current: Saints -7, O/U 48.5

"These two don't like each other, but it's the Saints who are still playing for something. The Falcons are done. But two weeks ago, they found a way to beat the Saints in New Orleans behind a heck of a defensive effort. That won't happen in this one. The Saints will beat down their rivals." -- Pete Prisco on why he's has the Saints winning by double digits in this matchup

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has one side of the spread in this game covering in more than 60 percent of simulations; see which team gets the nod as a strong play over at SportsLine.

"Taking all the chalk on Thanksgiving and I don't care. The Saints are a substantially better team than Atlanta and will want a measure of revenge against the Falcons after the home loss two weeks ago. Additionally, New Orleans is chasing the 49ers for the No. 1 seed and knows it could tie things up if San Francisco loses to Baltimore and the Saints win. Michael Thomas is going to erupt in this game, but I don't like the over because I don't trust Atlanta to score after seeing them play last week. Matt Schaub scored more fantasy points than Matt Ryan! Give me a little window with the Under and the Saints team total over here." -- Will Brinson on why he's backing another road favorite on Thanksgiving

"Sorry, but three weeks after getting blanked by Atlanta in his own home, Sean Payton isn't losing to the Falcons again. New Orleans' offensive arsenal will be better this time around, even if the Falcons put up their fair share of yards and points" -- Cody Benjamin on why he has the Saints winning but the Falcons covering

"Atlanta demoralized the Saints back in Week 10 in a contest where Drew Brees was sacked six times and the Saints offense couldn't even get in the end zone once. With that loss hanging over their heads, the NFC South title within their grasp, and a chance to contend for the No. 1 seed in the conference, New Orleans is slated to come into this Thanksgiving matchup extremely motivated. On top of that, they also are coming off two outings in a row where Drew Brees has seemingly found his groove again, throwing for six total touchdowns. The Falcons are also 1-4 at home this season." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Saints winning 31-17