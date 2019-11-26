Saints at Falcons prediction: How to watch, live stream Drew Brees vs. Matt Ryan in Thanksgiving showdown

The New Orleans Saints (9-2) and Atlanta Falcons (3-8) are going to put a bow on the Thanksgiving slate when these two NFC South teams square up on Thursday night. The last time they faced one another came back in Week 10 when Atlanta stunned the Saints to the tune of a 26-9 final score.

Given that the Falcons were 1-7 leading up to that game and the Saints being one of the best teams in the conference, the fact that Atlanta was able to dominate them so decisively was pretty jarring. Not only did it warrant some questions about the Saints, but even more so begged the question of where the effort from the Falcons was to start the year. They continued that hot streak for another week against Carolina, but did have that brief two-game winning streak snapped in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.

As for the Saints, that loss has started to look like an outlier as they've since dropped 34 points in each of the previous two contests. They'll hope that they don't revert back towards what they looked like a few weeks ago as they continue to position themselves for a top-seed in the NFC over these final games of the regular season.

Before we break down this game a bit more and give you a prediction, here's how you can catch all the action.

A big reason for the Falcons pulling off the upset against New Orleans back in Week 10 was largely due to the pressure the front seven was able to put on Drew Brees, as the veteran quarterback was sacked a season-high six times in the loss.

That pressure also helped Atlanta keep the Saints offense out of the end zone as they held Brees without a touchdown, the second time this season he couldn't record a passing score. He still was able to complete over 70% of his passes and throw for 287 yards, but it simply didn't result into many points as New Orleans settled for field goals. The passing game hasn't been an issue at all for New Orleans since that loss, as Brees has thrown three touchdowns in each of the past two games.

Discipline will play a major part in the Saints coming out on top this time around. Back in Week 10, New Orleans didn't do itself any favors as it had 12 penalties as a team for 90 yards and handed Atlanta six first downs off those infractions.

With its loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, Atlanta sits at just 3-8. The Saints, however, are currently slated as the No. 2 seed in the conference and are just one game back of the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed, so there is plenty of incentive for New Orleans in this contest.

On the injury front, Falcons receiver Julio Jones (shoulder), tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and running back Devonta Freeman (foot) are all worth monitoring as this game draws closer. With the Saints, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle) are two names to keep an eye on.

Prediction

The Saints seem to be over the hiccup that was their loss to the Falcons a few weeks ago and have looked more like the team that is vying for another Super Bowl over these last two games. With the Falcons not having much to play for on top of their 1-4 home record on the year, it seems like New Orleans should secure its 10th win of the season rather easily as long as it can keep Drew Brees upright.

The pick: Saints 34-20 over Falcons