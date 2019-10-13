Saints at Jaguars: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Minshew battles Bridgewater

Follow along with all the action as the Saints look to keep rolling in the battle of backup quarterbacks

The Saints and Jaguars are both coming off offensive explosions posted last week. New Orleans recorded 457 yards of total offense in their seven-point win over the Buccaneers while Jacksonville dropped 507 yards of total offense on the Panthers in their seven-point loss.

There aren't many who would predict that this game could turn into a shootout, but just looking at some of the offensive weapons in this matchup, it's a possibility. Michael Thomas is already established as one of the best pass-catchers in the league, and he posted a season-high 11 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday. On the other side, second-year wideout D.J. Chark is starting to make a name for himself in the NFL world. Last week, he recorded a season-high eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater and Gardner Minshew will look to keep on performing well as fill-in starters for their teams on Sunday as two surprise teams who have both overcome the loss of their starting quarterbacks face off in Week 6. It's an AFC-NFC South showdown that's sure to entertain.

