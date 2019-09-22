Saints at Seahawks final score: Alvin Kamara shines as New Orleans gets big win in Seattle
Even without Drew Brees, the Saints stomped all over the Seahawks on the road in Week 3
No Drew Brees, no problem. Or at least that was the case for the New Orleans Saints in Seattle on Sunday, where Sean Payton's NFC South contender rode Alvin Kamara, clutch defense and playmaking special teams to snap the Seahawks' longtime streak of home victories in a 33-27 upset.
Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett had a strong connection early in Sunday's clash, but fumbles, failed fourth downs and an offensive attack ill-suited for a big comeback doomed Seattle in front of its own crowd. Sean Payton and Co., meanwhile, kept Brees replacement Teddy Bridgewater comfortable while the rest of the team made life difficult for the Seahawks, who entered Sunday with 15 straight September wins on their own turf.
Relive the entire Saints-Seahawks battle right here:
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rams at Browns: Live updates of 'SNF'
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis during 'Sunday Night Football'
-
Giants at Buccaneers: Live updates
The Daniel Jones era begins with a win for New York in an NFC matchup against Tampa Bay
-
Steelers vs. 49ers: Live updates
The 49ers are 3-0 for the first time since 1998, while the Steelers are still searching for...
-
Browns vs. Rams odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Browns vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football 10,000...
-
Charlton, Quinn open up about debuts
The return of one was overshadowed by that of the other, in a narrative right out of the movies
-
Kyle Allen sharp as Panthers earn win
Kyle Allen was nearly flawless as Panthers use big second half to get their first win of year