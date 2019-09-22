Saints at Seahawks final score: Alvin Kamara shines as New Orleans gets big win in Seattle

No Drew Brees, no problem. Or at least that was the case for the New Orleans Saints in Seattle on Sunday, where Sean Payton's NFC South contender rode Alvin Kamara, clutch defense and playmaking special teams to snap the Seahawks' longtime streak of home victories in a 33-27 upset.

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett had a strong connection early in Sunday's clash, but fumbles, failed fourth downs and an offensive attack ill-suited for a big comeback doomed Seattle in front of its own crowd. Sean Payton and Co., meanwhile, kept Brees replacement Teddy Bridgewater comfortable while the rest of the team made life difficult for the Seahawks, who entered Sunday with 15 straight September wins on their own turf.

