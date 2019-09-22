Saints at Seahawks: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 NFC matchup in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks got a victory over a team that lost its starting quarterback in Week 2, and now they'll have a chance to do the same thing in Week 3, when the New Orleans Saints travel to CenturyLink Field for a Sunday afternoon clash of NFC playoff hopefuls.

Up against the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago, Seattle (2-0) ended up mostly facing second-year signal-caller Mason Rudolph after Ben Roethlisberger hit the sidelines with what proved to be a season-ending elbow injury. Regardless, they came up big when it counted against the Steelers defense, with Russell Wilson looking especially sharp on crucial downs and the team's ground game grinding away at the clock. This week, they'll get another chance to capitalize on a transition under center for the opposing team, with the Saints (1-1) forced to trudge forward without Drew Brees (thumb) for a reported six weeks at the minimum.

Like Pittsburgh, New Orleans came into the 2019 campaign with serious postseason aspirations. And, to be fair, those aspirations might still be intact once Brees returns, depending on how the NFC South shakes out. But Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill or a combination of both -- whomever Sean Payton opts to trot out in place of Brees at QB -- will face a tough first challenge on the road in Seattle, where the Seahawks have traditionally dominated and figure to ride with another ground-and-pound attack. Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas give New Orleans juice on offense, but that's assuming Bridgewater or Hill can get them the ball on a regular basis.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for live updates, highlights and analysis on this Saints-Seahawks clash:

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: CenturyLink Field (Seattle)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.