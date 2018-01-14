Saints at Vikings: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFL Divisional Playoff game

All the way back in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings got their season off to an excellent start by defeating the visiting New Orleans Saints, 29-19. Sam Bradford starred for the Vikes, as did Dalvin Cook. Adrian Peterson factored somewhat heavily into the game-plan for the Saints.

Here we are 125 days later, and the Vikings and Saints are set to meet in Minnesota yet again. Much has changed since that first matchup. Bradford is backing up Case Keenum, who directed one of the NFL's best offenses for much of the season. Cook is injured and has been replaced by Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Peterson was traded and the Mark Ingram-Alvin Kamara backfield is the NFL's most explosive duo in years. The Saints, just like the Vikings, have a top-10 defense.

Will the result be the same as it was back in Week 1, or can the Saints get revenge and advance to the NFC title game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl? We'll find out this afternoon.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's divisional playoff game in Minnesota.

Saints vs. Vikings start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14



Time: 4:40 p.m. ET



Location: U.S. Bank Stadium



Channel: FOX (check local listings)

Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman



