Saints at Vikings: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFL Divisional Playoff game

The winner of Sunday's game will be headed to Philadelphia next week

All the way back in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings got their season off to an excellent start by defeating the visiting New Orleans Saints, 29-19. Sam Bradford starred for the Vikes, as did Dalvin Cook. Adrian Peterson factored somewhat heavily into the game-plan for the Saints. 

Here we are 125 days later, and the Vikings and Saints are set to meet in Minnesota yet again. Much has changed since that first matchup. Bradford is backing up Case Keenum, who directed one of the NFL's best offenses for much of the season. Cook is injured and has been replaced by Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Peterson was traded and the Mark Ingram-Alvin Kamara backfield is the NFL's most explosive duo in years. The Saints, just like the Vikings, have a top-10 defense. 

Will the result be the same as it was back in Week 1, or can the Saints get revenge and advance to the NFC title game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl? We'll find out this afternoon. 

Here's how you can watch Sunday's divisional playoff game in Minnesota. 

Saints vs. Vikings start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
  • Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Channel: FOX (check local listings)
  • Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
  • Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Live Blog

Whether your streaming on your computer, watching on TV or checking the game out on your phone, make sure to follow along with our live blog below.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories