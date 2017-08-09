Saints breakout star: Michael Thomas ready to be top weapon in high-flying offense

Ever since they drafted Michael Thomas with their second-round selection last year, the New Orleans Saints have envisioned the wide receiver eventually taking the mantle as the primary weapon in football's most productive offense.

The Ohio State product responded by leading the team in receptions (92) and touchdowns (nine), those marks being the NFL's ninth- and sixth-best overall, respectively, while amassing the team's second-most yards through the air (1,137), also the league's ninth-most.

Thomas also had the second-most catches for a rookie in NFL history, behind just Anquan Boldin's 101 receptions 14 seasons ago. Six of his scoring plays came in the final eight games of the season.

(The Saints are back at training camp! Don't MISS anything as they prepare to try and make the playoffs -- take five seconds to Sign up for our Free Saints newsletter now!)

This year, with former yardage-leader Brandin Cooks out of the picture after he was traded to New England, the No. 1 position is wide open for the taking. Thomas, by far the favorite to succeed Cooks, enters a pivotal training camp.

SportsLine projects Thomas to increase his reception and yardage total as a sophomore and easily lead all Saints receivers in production:



Tar Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Michael Thomas 131 100 1,227 12.3 8 171 Willie Snead 100 69 897 13 4 113 Ted Ginn Jr. 84 58 735 12.7 5 110

*Fantasy points

"Same thing[s]," Thomas said of his approach this summer. "Grind. Just finishing my routes, being a technician, getting perfect depth, being at the right place at the right time, using my eyes better, visualizing the coverage pre-snap better."

Thomas will have to adjust himself accordingly to the newfound attention he'll receive from opposing defensive backs, who will be more attentive to his movement than nearly anyone else on the field, save Drew Brees or Adrian Peterson.

Part of that attention will undoubtedly involve a more physical approach at the line as corners look to jam Thomas out of rhythm before he can get into position. To combat that, he added more than 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason. Already at 6-foot-3, and now around 220 pounds, Thomas looks more like your standard issue NFL wide receiver.

"I feel like I can be a lot better, just be more disciplined, always try to catch every ball, make sure you take advantage of your opportunities and go one-for-one every play, every snap," Thomas said. "Just stacking those up, and it starts with training camp. Then there will be an exciting year."