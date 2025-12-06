Two NFC South rivals will face off in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season when the New Orleans Saints head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints are trying to see if rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is their quarterback of the future in these final weeks, while the Bucs try to wrap up another division title and try to get healthy. The Saints have lost two in a row and six of their last seven, while Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing streak with a win in Week 13 over Arizona.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bucs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers consensus odds and the total sits at 41.5. You can watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers -8.5, over/under 41.5

Tampa Bay has not been good against the spread this season at 5-7 while New Orleans is 4-8 ATS. The Bucs are 6-6 to the Over but have dealt with plenty of injuries to their skill group offensively. The Saints are 3-9 to the Over, largely because they've been playing with a rookie quarterback.

Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)

Over 41.5 (-110)

Emeka Egbuka anytime touchdown scorer (+145)

Final odds: +525 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $525)

Model's Saints vs. Buccaneers score prediction, picks

Baker Mayfield is 5-1 in his career against the Saints, and he's largely been able to dominate this particular opponent. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Bucs covering the 8.5-point spread in 53% of simulations and it gives an "A" grade to the Over on 41.5, which hits in 61% of simulations. The model has the Saints winning in 26% of simulations, which means New Orleans does provide value at +354 odds.

Saints vs. Buccaneers score prediction: Buccaneers 29, Saints 19

