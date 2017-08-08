Saints burning question: Is Adrian Peterson due for a huge year thanks to Drew Brees?

When Adrian Peterson made the decision to sign with the Saints back in April, there were some serious questions about whether or not the former Vikings running back made a smart move.

The biggest question: Why would a bruising running back like Peterson sign with a pass-happy team like the Saints?

At first glance, the signing seemed kind of odd, especially when you consider the fact that Peterson's camp made it clear that the running back was interested in signing with several other teams that were more his style, like the Raiders and Seahawks.

Instead, Peterson ended up in New Orleans, and as crazy as it sounds, the Saints might end up being a great fit for the 32-year-old running back, thanks in large part to the fact that they have one of the best quarterbacks in football.

That quarterback is Drew Brees, and thanks to him, we might get to see Peterson show off his most underutilized talent: his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

(The Saints are back at training camp! Don't MISS anything as they prepare to try and make the playoffs -- take five seconds to Sign up for our Free Saints newsletter now!)

For most of his career, the biggest knock on Peterson has been that he can't catch the ball out of the backfield. However, if you look at his career, you start to realize that maybe it wasn't his fault that he wasn't putting up big numbers in the receiving game.

During his 10 years in Minnesota, here's a small list of quarterbacks who Peterson was forced to play with: Gus Frerotte, Tarvaris Jackson, Christian Ponder, a washed-up Donovan McNabb and Sam Bradford.

While he was with the Vikings, the only time Peterson played with a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback came in the 2009 and 2010 seasons when he played with Favre. Guess what happened then?

He had the two best receiving years of his career. In 2009, Peterson caught 43 passes for 436 yards, which averaged out to an impressive 10.1 yards per catch. In 2010, Peterson caught 36 passes for 341 yards. Overall, 777 yards (or 40 percent) of Peterson's 1,945 career receiving yards came in those two seasons.

On the other hand, while playing with the combination of Frerotte, Jackson, Ponder, Bradford and a washed-up McNabb, Peterson never even hit the 300-yard receiving mark in a single season.

In New Orleans, that likely won't be an issue. Brees is one of the few quarterbacks in NFL history who's arguably more prolific than Favre, and if any quarterback in the NFL can turn Peterson into a weapon out of the backfield, it's Brees.

Peterson himself seems to understand that he could be in line to have the biggest receiving season of his career.

"A lot of quarterbacks, when they go through their progression, they're stuck on one side. They're not seeing the backside checkdown or me leaking out in the flat or a back leaking out in the flat," Peterson told ESPN.com in June. "So it's all about having a guy that's gonna get the ball to you. And without a doubt, I know Brees will be doing that."

This doesn't mean Peterson will be turning into David Johnson or Le'Veon Bell, but it does mean that no one should be surprised if Peterson has a resurgent year after a rough 2016 season that was cut short due to a knee injury.

The best part for the Saints is that if Peterson's healthy, he could turn their offense into more of an unstoppable force than they were in 2016, which is saying a lot, because New Orleans ranked No. 1 overall in the NFL in total offense last season.

Peterson won't be catching passes on every down, and that's mainly because the Saints are surely going to want to see what he can do running behind an offensive line that was ranked first overall in run-blocking last season by Football Outsiders.

If any opposing defense decides to commit to the run, Brees will likely tear them up. If a defense game plans to slow down Brees, Peterson's bruising style should allow him to put up big yardage. It could also set up a mismatch with Peterson catching passes out of the backfield.

The idea of a dual-threat Peterson should be sending chills up and down the spine of every defensive coordinator in the NFC South.

The only two things that could hold Peterson back are his age and his health, which are obviously two pretty big things. The running back is 32 and he's coming off an injury-riddled 2016 season where he missed a total of 13 games.

The good news for Peterson is that he's not going to be asked to carry the load in New Orleans because the Saints also have Mark Ingram. After spending his entire career as a feature back, Peterson will actually be able to play in games this season knowing that he can take a breather without his offense missing a beat.

There's no reason to think that Peterson with the Saints can't put up the type of numbers that 32-year-old DeAngelo Williams did in 2015 with the Steelers. After Williams left Carolina and signed with Pittsburgh following the 2014 season, there was no reason to think he'd have the biggest year of his career, but that's exactly what happened.

Before 2015, Williams had never caught more than 33 passes in a season. In his first year playing in a wide-open offense in Pittsburgh, Williams caught 40 passes for 367 yards, which were both career highs. Williams also rushed for 907 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns that year even though he only started 10 games (Bell started the other six, but those were the only six games he played in that season due to a torn MCL).

The Saints would be ecstatic if they get 367 receiving yards and 907 rushing yards from Peterson, and the thing is, there's no reason that can't happen.

Heck, Peterson might get halfway to both of those numbers in Week 1, and that's mainly because he'll likely be playing with revenge on his mind: The Saints open their season on the road at Minnesota in a Monday night game that will be broadcast across the country.