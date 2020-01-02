Saints' Cam Jordan appears to take a jab at Kirk Cousins, Vikings leading up to NFC Wild Card matchup
One day after taking a shot at Cousins, Jordan brought up the Minnesota Miracle
The New Orleans Saints haven't been afraid to express themselves over the years, especially when it comes to describing their opponents. While New Orleans players have been relatively quiet this year, Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan opened Pandora's box when asked about the Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming wild-card matchup.
While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," Jordan answered a question about whether the outcome against the Vikings would depend on how healthy Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is for the game.
Jordan deferred the question for the most part, but he laughed as he offered a few words on his evaluation of Minnesota's quarterback.
Jordan: "The issue is knowing what kind of Kirk Cousins you're gonna get"
Eisen: "So what do you mean by that, Cam?"
Jordan: "At times he looks to be a very proficient quarterback."
Jordan stopped after that comment, but that could be the statement that motivates Cousins ahead of his second playoff start. Cousins ended his regular season with a 10-5 record, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 107.4 passer rating (a career-high). While Cousins is in the midst of his best season, he still struggles in primetime games, including an 0-9 record in "Monday Night Football." In "late" time slots (7 p.m. or later), Cousins is 7-15 while completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for a 98.2 rating.
The last time Cousins had a defensive player take a shot against his play was when linebacker Zach Brown proclaimed "the weakest part of their offense is him." Cousins would go on to complete 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 138.4 passer rating in a 38-20 win and the Eagles released Brown days later. The Vikings are hoping for more of the same this Sunday.
Jordan was dismissive when asked about the Minnesota Miracle -- the Case Keenum Hail Mary play to Stefon Diggs that knocked the Saints out of the playoffs two seasons ago (the last time the Saints and Vikings met in the playoffs).
"That was two teams ago and like five quarterbacks ago for them, right?," Jordan said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Cousins was the replacement for Keenum, who signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent in the following offseason. In two seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 103.0 rating.
Jordan's comments may motivate Cousins and the Vikings Sunday as they look to become the third consecutive No. 6 seed to win in the NFC wild-card round.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need for the NFL playoffs, including the date, TV schedule, and times...
-
Lions DC resigns, latest staff changes
Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni won't be back for a third season
-
Bengals coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74
Wyche guided the Bengals to their most recent Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 1988...
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Lions, Bengals to coach Senior Bowl
Two NFL coaching staffs are afforded a unique opportunity to more closely evaluate prospects
-
Expert playoff picks: Seahawks-Eagles
The Eagles limp into the playoffs looking to find a little more January magic against Russell...
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game