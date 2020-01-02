Saints' Cam Jordan appears to take a jab at Kirk Cousins, Vikings leading up to NFC Wild Card matchup

The New Orleans Saints haven't been afraid to express themselves over the years, especially when it comes to describing their opponents. While New Orleans players have been relatively quiet this year, Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan opened Pandora's box when asked about the Minnesota Vikings and their upcoming wild-card matchup.

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," Jordan answered a question about whether the outcome against the Vikings would depend on how healthy Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is for the game.

Jordan deferred the question for the most part, but he laughed as he offered a few words on his evaluation of Minnesota's quarterback.

Jordan: "The issue is knowing what kind of Kirk Cousins you're gonna get"

Eisen: "So what do you mean by that, Cam?"

Jordan: "At times he looks to be a very proficient quarterback."

Jordan stopped after that comment, but that could be the statement that motivates Cousins ahead of his second playoff start. Cousins ended his regular season with a 10-5 record, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 107.4 passer rating (a career-high). While Cousins is in the midst of his best season, he still struggles in primetime games, including an 0-9 record in "Monday Night Football." In "late" time slots (7 p.m. or later), Cousins is 7-15 while completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for a 98.2 rating.

The last time Cousins had a defensive player take a shot against his play was when linebacker Zach Brown proclaimed "the weakest part of their offense is him." Cousins would go on to complete 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a 138.4 passer rating in a 38-20 win and the Eagles released Brown days later. The Vikings are hoping for more of the same this Sunday.

Jordan was dismissive when asked about the Minnesota Miracle -- the Case Keenum Hail Mary play to Stefon Diggs that knocked the Saints out of the playoffs two seasons ago (the last time the Saints and Vikings met in the playoffs).

"That was two teams ago and like five quarterbacks ago for them, right?," Jordan said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Cousins was the replacement for Keenum, who signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent in the following offseason. In two seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 103.0 rating.

Jordan's comments may motivate Cousins and the Vikings Sunday as they look to become the third consecutive No. 6 seed to win in the NFC wild-card round.