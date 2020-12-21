New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan was ejected early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs for throwing a punch. Following an incompletion from Patrick Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson, Jordan struck offensive lineman Andrew Wylie on the side of the head. It is unclear if it was done intentionally or he was aggressively trying to get off a block.

The Chiefs scored on the very next play when Mahomes lateraled to running back Le'Veon Bell. Kansas City extended its lead to 29-15.

Jordan finished the game with three tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. The 31-year-old has 6.5 sacks this season. If the season ended today, it would mark the first of his career without at least one forced fumble or fumble recovery.

In Jordan's absence, the defense will lean on edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has been involved in some big plays and post-play scuffling.

Chiefs-Saints has felt like an evenly matched contest but Kansas City is difficult to overcome with its high-scoring offense. Fans could be treated to a preview of the Super Bowl based on this performance.

The Saints are currently 10-3 on the year.