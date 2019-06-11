Saints, Cam Jordan reportedly agree on three-year extension worth $52.5 million

It now looks all but certain that Cameron Jordan will retire with the Saints. One of the league's best players has agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him in New Orleans for the next five seasons, through 2023, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The details: The extension is reportedly worth $52.5 million with a maximum of 55.5 million that includes $42 million in guarantees.

Jordan, who turns 30 on July 10, was the 24th pick in a 2011 draft class that was stocked with defensive linemen and pass rushers. That group began with Von Miller at No. 2 and included Aldon Smith (No. 7), J.J. Watt (No. 11), Ryan Kerrigan (No. 16), Adrian Clayborn (No. 20), Jordan, Muhammad Wilkerson (30) and Cam Heyward (31).

In eight NFL seasons, Jordan has started 127 of 128 games and in 2018 he registered 12 sacks -- the fourth time he logged double-digit sack totals. He ranked No. 5 among all edge defenders last season, according to Pro Football Focus, behind Calais Campbell, Khalil Mack, Watt and Miller.

Jordan also helped transform the Saints defense, which ranked next-to-last in 2016, into a top-10 unit the last two seasons.

Back in April, just three months after New Orleans was the victim of a missed pass-interference penalty that kept them out of the Super Bowl, Jordan said that his goals remain the same: To get the Saints to the title game.

"We're taking one step closer each and every year, for us," he said at the time, "as long as we keep doing what we do, as long as we keep our eyes on the prize, keep our eyes focused on what we have to accomplish, hopefully that leads us into the next step - which would be a Super Bowl next year. ...

"I'm not here for potential. I'm here for what happened," he continued, "and for what happened, we have to find a way to be better. Be better as a team, be better as a defense, create one more turnover and get the ball back to Drew (Brees), we definitely know what happens we can do that."