Saints' Cameron Jordan reportedly played through major injury in career-best 2019 season, underwent surgery

It takes a gladiator to play football at the professional level, and frequently we are reminded of this reality when a player comes out and reveals what he battled through to stay on the field for his team. The latest instance comes from Cameron Jordan, the All-Pro pass rusher who flat-out refused to be sidelined on the back end of the New Orleans Saints season.

Jordan reportedly suffered a severe injury on Dec. 8 that involved his adductor muscle being torn from the bone, per Mike Silver of SI.com, but he remained available over the remainder of the year -- up to and through the Saints being eliminated from the playoffs by the Minnesota Vikings. The five-time Pro Bowler not only continued to play, but he also continued to practice, and he also wasn't knocked out of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in which the injury occurred initially.

He's since undergone surgery to repair the injury -- shortly after Super Bowl LVI -- and is expected to be fully healed for training camp.

This news comes only weeks after All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas confessed he played through a broken hand against the Vikings, grabbing seven catches for 70 yards in the process. With both star players on the mend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announcing his return for the 2020 season, the Saints are hoping to reload and exorcise the controversial playoff demons of the past two seasons. Defensively, having a healthy Jordan in tow is paramount, especially seeing as he's coming off of a career-best season wherein he landed 15.5 sacks.

Two of those came after the injury, proving Jordan isn't just one of the best when he's healthy -- he's one of the best, period.