This week, some of the NFL's best pass rushers descended upon Las Vegas for Von Miller's seventh-annual pass rush summit. Among the players in attendance, per Buffalo News, are Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints, Greg Rousseau of the Buffalo Bills, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.

This event is for Miller and some of the older vets to hand down wisdom to the younger players. Cam Jordan for example was caught on video by Bleacher Report explaining that speed and instincts are critical when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He also roasted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the process.

"In this game, like everybody knows, a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision. And a fast, right decision, you're a winner," said Jordan. "And a slow, right decision, get your ass on the bench. Because there's somebody out here that's going to be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions ... we love them. Call 'em 'Kirk Cousins.'"

Cousins of course is not known as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, but he still led Minnesota to a 13-4 record in 2022 despite working with a defense that ranked bottom five in the NFL in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and yards per play allowed!

The Vikings won an NFL-record 11 one-score games in 2022, and lost zero. Cousins completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but was sacked a career-high 46 times.

The Vikings and Saints played last year Week 4 in London, with the Vikings escaping with a 28-25 victory. Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Jordan recorded six total tackles and half a sack.

You also have to remember that Cousins ousted New Orleans from the playoffs in the wild-card round back in 2019, when Cousins threw a four-yard touchdown in overtime to advance the Vikings to the divisional round. Maybe that's something Jordan hasn't forgotten.