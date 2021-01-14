When New Orleans and Tampa Bay face each other in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, the Buccaneers will be hoping that the third time is the charm for them and that's because the first two meetings between these two teams ended in blowout wins for the Saints.
The first win for New Orleans came back in Week 1 when they topped the Buccaneers 34-23 and then the Saints followed that up with a 38-3 win in Week 9 (We're counting the first win as a blowout because it was 34-17 late in the game until the Buccaneers scored a garbage-time touchdown).
After sweeping the regular season series, the Saints will now be going for a three-game sweep and despite what you might have heard, beating a team three times in one season isn't as difficult as it sounds. As a matter of fact, the team going for the sweep has won more than 66% of the time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Over the past 50 years, there have been a total of 21 games in the playoffs where a team was going for a three-game sweep and in those instances, the team going for the sweep has gone 14-7. Advantage Saints.
Of those 21 games, the team going for the sweep has played at home a total of 17 times and in those instances, the team going for the sweep has gone 12-5. Advantage Saints.
Of thee 14 teams that pulled off a sweep, six of them went on to play in the Super Bowl.
Over the past 25 years, a total of 12 teams have gone for the three-game sweep and they've gone 9-3 in those games. The last team to pull off a sweep was actually the Saints and they did that back in 2017 when they beat the Panthers three times. In that case, although the Saints won the first two games handily, they only won the playoff game 31-26.
The last time a team avoided a sweep came in 2007 and the Buccaneers would probably very much like to emulate that situation. Thirteen years ago, the Cowboys swept the Giants during the regular season, but then lost to them in the playoffs. Not only did the Giants avoid the sweep, but they went on to win the Super Bowl.
The most notable sweep probably came in 1999 when the 14-3 Jaguars got swept by the Titans. During the 1999 season, the Jags went 0-3 against Tennessee and 14-0 against everyone else.
If the Saints pull off the sweep, they'll become the first team to ever beat Tom Brady three times in one season. Of course, one thing working in their favor is that they already hold the distinction of being the first divisional rival to ever sweep Brady, so they probably won't be too worried about the fact that no one has ever beaten him three times.
Here's a look at the 21 times in NFL history where a team has gone for a playoff sweep:
|Year
|2-0 team
|0-2 team
|Playoff result
1982
Dolphins win 14-0
1983
Raiders win 30-14
1986
Giants
Washington
Giants win 17-0
1989
Oilers
Steelers win 26-23
1991
Raiders
Chiefs win 10-6
1992
Chiefs
Chargers won 17-0
1993
Raiders
Raiders win 42-24
1994
Bears win 35-18
1994
Steelers
Steelers win 29-9
1997
Dolphins
Patriots win 17-3
1997
Buccaneers
Packers win 21-7
1998
Cowboys
Cardinals win 20-7
1999
Titans
Jaguars
Titans win 33-14
2000
Giants
Giants win 20-10
2002
Steelers
Browns
Steelers win 36-33
2004
Seahawks
Rams win 27-20
2004
Packers
Vikings
Vikings win 31-17
2007
Cowboys
Giants
Giants win 21-17
2008
Steelers
Steelers win 23-14
2009
Cowboys
Eagles
Cowboys win 34-14
2017
Saints
Panthers
Saints win 31-26