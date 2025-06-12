New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave had his 2024 season cut short by a nasty concussion, and he's been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. With Saints minicamp underway, Olave is now ready to put those challenges behind him.

During a game against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 3 of last year, Olave went up to catch a pass over the middle when he took a massive hit to the head from defensive back Xavier Woods. The result was a concussion that ended Olave's season.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Olave said he was cleared back in December. Despite a history of concussions, Olave denied that there was any concerns about having to end his NFL career.

"It was really no concern," Olave said. "I was just trying to make sure I'm good long-term. Never really dealt with concussions like this, especially having so many over the years. Just tried to make sure I got the right insight and tried to make sure I'm good long-term. I never had a concern though."

Olave has also dealt with being the subject of trade speculation over the last couple of months. Asked about those rumors, Olave said they were just that. The Saints wideout said he wanted to spend his entire career in New Orleans.

"It's all rumors, man," Olave said. "You see in the NBA, some of the top players being in trade rumors. Everybody be in trade rumors in the offseason. Everybody trying something for clicks. I love it here. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I'm excited to be here, and I want to be here forever. This is where I want to be."

Prior to his injury, Olave caught 32 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season. In three NFL seasons, Olave has reeled in 191 catches for 2,565 yards and 10 scores.