The New Orleans Saints will wear a white helmet for the first time in franchise history during the 2025 season, debuting the look on social media to rave reviews. The new alternate white helmet has gold flake within the paint, sublimated graphics within the gold center stripe and an old-gold, anodized face mask.

The Saints have donned some variation of primary gold lids since their franchise opener in 1967 and added black helmets to the list of options prior to the 2022 campaign. Now, these white iterations are scheduled to make their first appearance for this season's "Color Rush" game.

The Saints' familiar fleur-de-lis primary logo is gold wrapped in black on the side of the helmet as an oversized decal. A "SAINTS" bumper at the front of the helmet completes the look.

New Orleans is one of 15 teams expected to don new helmets or uniforms this season. The Washington Commanders also revealed their new alternates today, as an ode to their past.

The Saints hope their refresh of sorts leads to a postseason berth. New Orleans hasn't made the playoffs in four years, tied for the third-longest streak in the NFL.

Quarterback uncertainty exists following Derek Carr's abrupt retirement because of a lingering shoulder injury. First-year coach Kellen Moore turns to second-round rookie Tyler Shough out of Louisville or second-year pro Spencer Rattler.

Shough started all 12 games last season with Louisville while throwing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"Great opportunity," Rattler said regarding the vacated quarterback job. "It's an open competition. We've been competing every day. I think competition is great for both of us, not just me and Tyler, but Jake Haener, we've got Hunter Dekkers in there as well. We all push each other every day."