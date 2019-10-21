Saints defenders make fun of Tarik Cohen's height during win against Bears

You're never going to believe this, but Sunday was a rough day for the Chicago Bears' offense. However, it was just a little rougher for one vertically challenged member of that offense: Tarik Cohen.

Like most of his teammates on the offensive unit, the running back had a rather modest day as the Bears struggled to get anything going against New Orleans. The Bears ran the ball just seven times (!). Cohen had just three of those carries and picked up 10 yards on the day. He did catch nine passes but for a grand total of 19 receiving yards. That's about two yards per reception. Not great.

After one of those very uneventful receptions late in the game, a few members of the Saints defense made sure to remind Cohen that his production wasn't the only thing coming up short.

Sean Payton trash talking Tarik Cohen



And then Saints players measuring Cohen



my god pic.twitter.com/i0QxqMbsVd — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 20, 2019

In case it wasn't clear, those Saints defenders -- Eli Apple and C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- decided to have a little fun at Cohen's expense by measuring the 5-foot-6 running back and doing the ol' "you must be this tall to ride" hand gesture.

On one hand, this seems a bit mean-spirited and cruel. As a fellow 5-foot-6 adult manchild, there's nothing we can do about our lack of height so if you're going to join in on the short jokes we've heard our entire lives, at least be creative.

On the other hand, Cohen pretty much dug his own grave by acting tough and talking loud after a gain of pretty much zero yards late in the fourth quarter of a game in which your team is losing by 26 points. There's a time and a place, my dude, and this was not it. You kind of deserve whatever you have coming to you when you puff your chest while in that big of a hole.

In any case, the Saints' mockery of Cohen certainly did not go unnoticed.

That's a pretty tough day at the office. Not only do you get pretty thoroughly smacked in the mouth on the field, you also get personally clowned in the process and it becomes trending news. Ouch.

Maybe Jose Altuve needs to give Cohen a call and remind him that there are brighter days ahead.