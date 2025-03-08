The New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr have agreed to rework the quarterback's contract, serving as a key signal the two sides will proceed together for the 2025 season. As detailed by NFL Media, the Saints are expected to convert most of Carr's money for the upcoming season into a signing bonus for salary cap purposes. Despite the shakeup, Carr is slated to get all of the $40 million he is owed this season.

Given that there is reportedly no restructuring to move money forward or a pay cut, this is clear sign from the organization that Carr -- who had his future in question after New Orleans hired a new regime led by first-year head coach Kellen Moore -- will be with the Saints for next season.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2145 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 7.69 View Profile

Prior to this move, New Orleans was roughly $39.5 million over the salary cap (highest in the NFL). This configuration with Carr's contract should go a long way in getting them compliant before the start of the new league year on March 12. It should also help the cut in free agency with the negotiating window opening up on Monday. Before, Carr had a salary cap hit of $51.4 million for the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old just concluded his second season with New Orleans after signing a four-year, $150 million contract with the club in March of 2023. That came after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in 2014 and started 142 games for.

Last season, Carr was limited to just 10 games due to injury. He missed three games due to an oblique injury and then was shut down for the remainder of the year after fracturing his hand and suffering a concussion against the New York Giants in Week 14.

In those 10 games played, he threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions while the Saints were 5-5. Without Carr, New Orleans was 0-7.