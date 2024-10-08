Drake Maye may not be the only rookie quarterback who will be getting his first career start this weekend. With Derek Carr projected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury, rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in a strong candidate to start for the Saints in Carr's absence, according to NFL Media.

The Saints will face the Buccaneers in a big NFC South showdown on Sunday before facing the Broncos next Thursday night.

Against the Chiefs on Monday night, Carr became only the 25th quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 40,000 career passing yards, but his night ended early when he suffered an oblique injury with just under 10 minutes to play. After the game, Carr told reporters that the injury occurred as he was torquing his body on his final pass attempt. He was replaced in the lineup by Jake Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick who had attempted just one regular season pass prior to Monday night.

It'll be interesting to see if the Saints do decide to go with Rattler, a fifth-round pick who went 20 of 38 for 202 yards with a touchdown and no picks during the preseason. He also rushed for a score during the exhibition season.

Rattler played collegiately at both Oklahoma and South Carolina. He threw for 3,038 yards and 28 touchdowns during his second season in Norman, but he was benched the following year in favor of future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Rattler transferred to South Carolina, where he put up solid numbers during his two years as the school's starting quarterback.