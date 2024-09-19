Through two weeks, the New Orleans Saints are the hottest team in the NFL. Not only are they 2-0, but they have scored 91 total points in their first two contests, which is tied for the fourth-most points scored in NFL history through a team's first two games.

Klint Kubiak's offense has been impressive, as the Saints have scored on 16 of 21 drives this season. That includes six straight touchdown drives vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. On the fifth touchdown drive Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr finished off the possession himself with a 1-yard run. To celebrate, he quickly morphed into Michael Jackson and completed a little dance with the famous crotch grab.

As it turns out, the NFL did not like Carr's celebration and fined him $14,000, per Pro Football Talk. He was not penalized for the celebration during the game.

Carr is not a player who often draws the ire of the league, but his sweet dance moves couldn't go without punishment. It was likely the crotch grab specifically that made his wallet $14,000 lighter.