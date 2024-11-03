Derek Carr made NFL history on Sunday, but it's not the kind he'll be bragging about when his career is over. With New Orleans' 23-22 loss to Carolina in Week 9, Carr became the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

Carr went into the 2024 season with losses to 30 different teams and he actually could have set the record in Week 1 when the Saints played the Panthers, but New Orleans came out on top in that game. With this loss, though, Carr made history, and he's now one step closer to doing the impossible: He could also become the first quarterback ever to suffer at least one loss to EVERY TEAM in the NFL.

The only team that still hasn't beaten Carr is the Las Vegas Raiders, but they'll get their chance in Week 17. It would almost be poetic if he ends up setting the record by losing to his former team.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 67.9 YDs 1225 TD 9 INT 4 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

Although Carr has the record, he may not have it to himself for long. Joe Flacco is the only other active QB who has lost to at least 30 teams. The only two teams that Flacco hasn't lost to are the Lions and Buccaneers. The Colts will be facing the Lions in Week 12, so if Flacco keeps the starting job through the end of the November, he could tie Carr if the Colts lose to the Lions. However, Flacco has no chance of losing to all 32 teams this year since the only other team that's never beaten him is the Buccaneers, and Indy doesn't face Tampa Bay in 2024.

There are also a few other quarterbacks who could end up tying Carr. Russell Wilson has lost to 29 different teams and that number could reach 31 before the end of the season. Wilson has never lost to the Browns or Eagles, but he'll be facing both teams over the next few weeks. The Steelers face the Browns in Weeks 12 and 14 before playing the Eagles in Week 15. That means Wilson could possibly lose to 31 different teams, which would put him in a tie with Carr.

Although Carr is the first QB to lose to 31 different teams, there are at least two other quarterbacks in the same league as him. There have only been 32 teams in the NFL since 2002, so losing to 31 teams is a mark that only a modern quarterback can hit. During the NFL's 28-team era, there were two quarterbacks who lost to 27 different teams: former Bills QB Joe Ferguson and former Saints QB Archie Manning.