Major changes could be coming to the NFL offseason next year, and not everyone is a fan. The NFLPA is working on a proposal to overhaul the offseason as soon as 2025, according to NFL Media.

The plan includes eliminating voluntary spring workouts and OTAs and would "roll an extended, OTA-style ramp-up -- strength and conditioning, non-padded work, etc. -- straight into training camp without a six-week break/de-escalation in between."

This would be a massive change for players and teams, and many have spoken out against the reported proposal. The latest to disagree with the overhaul is New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who believes it would be bad for the quality of the league.

"I think the skill that it takes to play all of our positions would go down because you have less time on task," Carr said on the "Green Light" podcast with Chris Long. "As a quarterback, your timing, your rhythm, your accuracy -- all of that in April isn't at its best. You use these practices, these OTAs to get there."

Carr went on to explain that it would be difficult on everyone, but especially those coming up in the league.

"The NFL season's already long and you're gonna start it a month earlier, to me that would be hard. There's so much the young players have to learn where I think OTAs are beneficial," Carr said.

The season is long, and the NFL is possibly looking into making the season longer. It felt like the moment they added the 17th regular-season game, talks of making it 18 games began. Commissioner Roger Goodell has not shut down the idea and wants the NFLPA to be on board if/when the added game inevitably happens.