The New Orleans Saints restructured Derek Carr's contract this offseason, all but ensuring the quarterback will remain with the team through the 2025 season. That doesn't mean all is well between the two sides. Carr sought a trade before reworking his deal, according to NewOrleans.Football, and his relationship with the Saints remains "tenuous at best" as the club scouts potential quarterbacks of the future.

This comes weeks after previous reports indicated Carr had interest in exploring his value on the open market, though the Saints apparently had no desire to release or trade the veteran. In turn, Carr publicly admitted he would be unwilling to take a pay cut, and the two sides ultimately agreed to redo his four-year, $150 million deal, pushing tens of millions into future seasons.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2145 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 7.69 View Profile

Regardless, the Saints are "very much in the quarterback business," per Nick Underhill, especially as it pertains to the draft. This is perhaps why Carr still feels as if he's on shaky ground, despite the contract.

Publicly at least, the Saints are content with Carr as their expected 2025 starter. New head coach Kellen Moore, who was initially evasive of questions about Carr's contract status, said prior to free agency he feels "really good" about the former longtime Raiders starter leading the Saints' offense next season.

"We want him here," Moore said, "and it'll be a good situation."