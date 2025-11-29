Two struggling teams face off for a Week 13 battle when the 2-9 New Orleans Saints head to Florida to take on the 4-7 Miami Dolphins. The Saints fell by two scores to a depleted Atlanta side last weekend while the Dolphins have won two in a row after defeating Buffalo and Washington.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Dolphins are 6-point favorites, according to the latest Saints vs. Dolphins odds. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Saints vs. Dolphins picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -6, over/under 41.5

The Saints are 2-9 overall and just 3-9 against the spread this year. Their games have also been low scoring, with just three of 11 going Over. The Dolphins are 4-7 but are 6-5 ATS and to the Over this year.

Model's Saints vs. Dolphins score prediction, picks

The model sees value in backing the underdog Saints here as New Orleans covers in half of simulations and wins outright 36% of the time. The model also likes the Over here, with that side of the total hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

Saints vs. Dolphins score prediction: Dolphins 27, Saints 21

