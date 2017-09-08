Saints' Dorenbos needs open heart surgery after post-trade physical finds serious issue
Jon Dorenbos was traded to the Saints from the Eagles at the end of August
A trade may have just saved Jon Dorenbos' life.
In a follow-up physical from his trade to the Saints in August, Saints doctors discovered an aortic aneurysm and immediately took him for open heart surgery, the team announced..
Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Dr. John Amoss found the condition during a physical and saved Dorenbos's life.
The Saints traded a conditional seventh-round pick in 2019 for Dorenbos, which according to The Times-Picayune Sean Payton will try to get rescinded as it was a preexisting condition (although he made it very clear that the trade wasn't the important part of the news).
This is the second player that the Saints will lose before the season due to heart issues, as defensive tackle Nick Fairley was placed on the NFI list with a career-threatening heart condition. Although aortic aneurysms aren't sporadic, like brain aneurysms are, they're still extremely difficult to detect, and symptoms are so common that they could be confused for any number of things. It's unknown how large Dorenbos' aneurysm was.
As for the Saints, they're going to hold a last-minute tryout for long snappers. They already brought in former Bronco Jeff Overbaugh on Friday, and they will continue to try to get their special teams unit ready for Week 1.
-
Eric Berry done for season with Achilles
The Chiefs lost one of their best players in the season opener
-
Buccaneers-Dolphins moved to Week 11
The Dolphins and Bucs will now both play for 16 consecutive weeks after sitting out Week 1
-
How Irma impacts Bucs-Dolphins
Is it bad to have a Week 1 bye? Here's what happened to three other teams that got stuck with...
-
Matthews unworried about Pats' criticism
The Falcons left tackle on what the Patriots said about him: 'Everyone's got an opinion'
-
Week 1 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to get ready for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Pats loss great for Steelers, Chiefs
Are the Pats vulnerable after Thursday night's convincing home loss?
Add a Comment