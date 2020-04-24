Saints draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New Orleans' Round 2-3 selections

The Saints surprised many people with their first-round pick, getting a good player in offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz but one who doesn't represent a clear need for a team competing for a Super Bowl. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

New Orleans Saints 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 24 C/G Cesar Ruiz, Michigan A 3 88



4 130



5 169



6 203





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New Orleans Saints 2020 draft trade notes