One of the oldest, yet most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft is off the board, as the New Orleans Saints have selected former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick. He was the third quarterback selected this year behind Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart -- and ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

Shough played seven seasons of college football and will turn 26 years old during his rookie season, but there were multiple teams who were intrigued with the former Oregon and Texas Tech signal-caller. In fact, one head coach even reportedly said Shough was his No. 1 QB in this class over Cam Ward! Shough completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2024. He has a desirable frame at 6-foot-5 and legitimate arm talent as well, but did suffer through some serious injuries in college such as a broken collarbone and broken fibula.

Shough could have the opportunity to compete for the starting job right away, as Derek Carr is dealing with a mysterious shoulder injury that reportedly has his 2025 season in jeopardy. Shough joins a QB room that also includes Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler.

Here's what the Saints are getting in Shough, including his full scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades and overall NFL outlook.

"A 26-year-old quarterback inside the top 40. The flashes are there. Arm talent + mobility. The under-pressure play can be ugly. Can trust his arm too much. Can't blame the Saints for picking a QB, but this is too early for someone without much upside." -- Chris Trapasso

Tyler Shough NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 25 years old (26 in late September)

25 years old (26 in late September) Height: 6-foot-4 ⅞

6-foot-4 ⅞ Weight: 219 pounds



219 pounds Hand size: 9 ¾

9 ¾ Comparable body-type to: Sam Bradford

Position: No. 8 QB | Overall: No. 117

Shough is good enough to play in the NFL. Is he good enough to start? That might depend on what's asked of him, who he's throwing to, and if he's healthy. The same could have been said of Nick Foles; when he was pressed into action he won more often than lost when he had a good team around him, but when he started on bad teams he struggled to consistently do the heavy lifting. Both quarterbacks had capable arm talent, processing and size on their side.

Tyler Shough NFL Draft scouting report

Tyler Shough was a four-star prospect, per 247Sports ... in 2018, the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. His injury-riddled collegiate career took him from Oregon (three seasons) to Texas Tech (three seasons) and finally to Louisville in 2024, when he established himself as an NFL prospect with a breakout season for the Cardinals. Shough is a well-built, athletic quarterback with clean footwork and the ability to fit the ball into tight windows, but he turns 26 years old in September and has had one season of productivity due to several injuries.

About

2024: One of three players to win Comeback Player of the Year Award

2024: Threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions after three injury-shortened seasons

Strengths

Ideal frame (6-foot-5 and 220 pounds)

Clean footwork

Good athleticism

Can maneuver in and out of the pocket

Weaknesses

Lengthy injury history

Inconsistent thrower when pressured

Red-zone and deep-passing statistics don't stack up well against rest of top QB prospects

Combine Data

40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

