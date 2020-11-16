Some suggested earlier this season that the New Orleans Saints should consider benching Drew Brees for Jameis Winston. On Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints did just that -- but only because Brees injured his ribs. Brees opened Week 10 under center and threw a touchdown to help New Orleans take a 17-10 lead, but it was Winston who started the second half at QB for the Saints, with the 41-year-old Brees set to undergo X-rays and an MRI this week.

Despite a relatively mild start to 2020, Brees had escalated his production in recent weeks, posting top-10 numbers amid the Saints' surge to the top of the NFC South. But the longtime signal-caller, who missed five games in 2019 due to a thumb injury, appeared on the team's official injury report earlier this month because of a right shoulder issue. Now it appears Brees is battling a rib problem, with Winston taking over against the Niners and the Saints initially ruling No. 9 questionable to return to Sunday's game.

"He took a heavy shot in the first half," coach Sean Payton said afterward. "He felt it was really impacting him ... (and said) 'I don't feel like I'm capable of playing.' And that happens sometimes."

The Saints often rely on backup QB Taysom Hill, inserting him as a utility man alongside or in place of Brees on a weekly basis, but Winston was added this offseason as a more traditional backup under center. The former No. 1 overall pick spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, establishing a reputation as a boom-or-bust starter, as evidenced by a 2019 campaign that saw him lead the league in passing yards but also throw an NFL-high 30 interceptions.

Brees, meanwhile, had not missed more than a single game in a season for 15 straight years prior to 2019.