Anyone who's watched the New Orleans Saints through the first two weeks of the 2020 NFL season has probably noticed a drop-off in Drew Brees' play. While the quarterback's numbers haven't been bad, he's seemingly struggled to get fully in rhythm. In fact, there's a case to be made the future Hall of Famer was chiefly responsible for the Saints' surprising loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Amid speculation that age is finally catching up to the 41-year-old signal-caller, however, Brees insists he's not in decline.

"I feel good," Brees told reporters Wednesday. "I feel good, borderline great."

Two days after his first interception of the season helped the Raiders steal momentum in New Orleans' Week 2 loss, the quarterback continued by shrugging off speculation about his performance in the box score.

"You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that," he said. "There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to, and that would be one of them. At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in position to succeed, making great decisions, both in the run game or pass game, whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play ... Those are the things I'm focused on, and I don't care how we do it. I honestly don't. I just want to win football games."

And truth be told, even the Brees of 2020 might be good enough for the Saints to win some games. But everyone is used to more from No. 9, and if the team intends to challenge for a Super Bowl, it's going to need the old Brees. While he finished Week 2 with 312 yards and a 91.1 passer rating against Las Vegas, a good chunk of those yards came with the game already decided, while a number of earlier -- and crucial -- throws were uncharacteristically off target.

Brees, for what it's worth, has no concerns about the Saints' ability to rediscover their offensive success.

"I'm confident with the guys we have and the system we have that we're gonna get back on track," he said. "I think we have always been one of the best teams in the league, probably in history, at the precision of the passing game. And I think we are on our way to being back there very soon."