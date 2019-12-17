Saints' Drew Brees ties Peyton Manning for NFL career TD record on 'Monday Night Football'

Drew Brees has further solidified his legacy as one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. During the Saints "Monday Night Football" game against the visiting Colts, the 20-year veteran tied Peyton Manning's record for career touchdown passes with a 21-yard strike to Tre'Quan Smith during the second quarter.

Brees, who needed three touchdowns entering the game to pass Manning, now has 539 career touchdown passes, equaling Manning's 539. Brees has two more quarters to pass Manning on Monday night and you can follow along here.

Tom Brady, also a 20-year veteran, is third all-time with 538 touchdown passes. Brees, Brady and Manning are also top-three all-time in career passing yards, with Brees passing Manning's career mark during the 2018 season.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, the 40-year-old Brees and an 11-time Pro Bowler and 2006 All-Pro. In 2009, Brees led the NFL in completion percentage and touchdown passes while leading New Orleans to its first Super Bowl. Against Manning's Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, Brees won MVP honors after going 32 of 39 for 288 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

A future Hall of Famer, Brees has led the NFL in completion percentage six times that includes each of the past three years (including this season). He has also led the NFL in passing yards seven times and touchdown passes on four different occasions. Brees also has five of the top-10 most prolific passing seasons in NFL history. His 5,476 passing yards in 2011 was the single-season record before Manning topped it by a yard in 2013.

After not starting a single game as a rookie, Brees has compiled a 160-111 regular season record as an NFL starting quarterback. He owns an 8-7 record in the playoffs while completing 66.3 percent of his passes in postseason play.

Brees, who is under the final year of his contract, has not publicly stated whether or not this will be his final NFL season. It's reasonable to think that Brees may consider retirement if he is able to win his second Super Bowl at season's end, making him only the 13th starting quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl titles.