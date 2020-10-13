In an effort to play in front of fans, the New Orleans Saints are discussing the possibility of playing games outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. As for where the Saints may go, the team said on Tuesday that they've been in communication with LSU and have been interested in possibly playing at Tiger Stadium. The reason for this potential change in home venue for some games this year, the teams says, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local government restrictions.

"We can confirm that our game operations staff is meeting with LSU officials today to discuss potentially hosting future Saints home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge," said Saints VP of communications Greg Bensel in a statement, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. "LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option. Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved."

The last time that the Saints played in Batton Rouge came in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Of course, fans being in attendance for games have varied throughout the league to begin the year due to the pandemic. The Chiefs, Steelers, Texans, and Cowboys are some of the teams that have been able to allow a limited number of fans within their respective stadiums on game day. The Saints, however, have not been able to get fans in the Superdome, a place that a reputation of giving New Orleans one heck of a home-field advantage.

The Saints did put in a request to have 25% of the Superdome open to fans for their Week 5 matchup against the Chargers on Monday Night Football, but that was denied by the local government.